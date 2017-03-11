Judge dismisses lawsuit accusing Oculus of using confidential info

While Oculus is still tied up in legal wrangling (in more than one direction) with Zenimax, a California judge just dismissed a different lawsuit against the company. Total Recall Technologies sued the Facebook subsidiary in 2015, claiming that Palmer Luckey violated a confidentiality agreement he'd signed when the company was working with him to develop a VR headset in 2010. The two parties eventually stopped communicating, and later Luckey crowdfunded development of the Oculus Rift, which TRT claimed used info covered by its agreement.
Unfortunately for TRT, the Judge William Alsup of the Northern District Court in California (who you may recall from the Oracle/Google trial) ruled that its lawsuit is invalid because one of the company's partners objected to it before stepping down. In a statement to TechCrunch, an Oculus spokesperson said "We are pleased with the Court's ruling to dismiss TRT's entire case with prejudice. Our commitment to VR is the same. We are focused on expanding and pursuing our vision for this transformative technology."