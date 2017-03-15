Energizer's Xbox One battery charger recalled for burn hazard

Faulty parts in tech devices have always threatened a particularly explosive calamity, but the last year has seen recalls for a bizarre range of devices that set themselves on fire. Top of the list: HP laptop batteries, Samsung's washing machines and 2016's biggest fail punchline, the Note 7. The latest device to get a recall notice is Energizer's double controller battery rechargers for the Xbox One, which is reportedly overheating so badly that it's melted the plastic casing on a few dozen units.
Luckily, no injuries have been reported -- yet. But with 24 accounts of deformed plastic and six reports of a burning odor, a Consumer Product Safety Commission notice has been sent to recall 121,000 units with the serial number 048-052-NA. The creators of the recharge unit, Performance Designed Products, are giving a full refund. Even if you have a different-numbered model, it would be wise to keep an eye (and nose) open on the charger. Just in case.