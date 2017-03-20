What's on TV: 'Mass Effect: Andromeda' 'Humans' and Dave Chappelle

Tonight, Mass Effect fans can fully dive into the series' latest installment with Andromeda, and Netflix is premiering two Dave Chappelle stand-up performances pulled from his archives. Later in the week, the NCAA Men's basketball tournament continues with the Sweet 16 and Elite 8, while Planet Earth II wraps up its run on BBC America before the Ultra HD Blu-ray goes on sale next week. We also have the season finale of Humans, an Are You the One spin-off and new DLC for Watch Dogs 2, while the Assassin's Creed movie comes to Blu-ray. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- Assassin's Creed (4K, 3D)
- Sing (4K, 3D)
- Robocop 2 CE
- Robocop 3 CE
- Teen Witch
- Being There (Criterion)
- Live By Night
- Miss Sloane
- Mass Effect: Andromeda (PS4, PC, Xbox One)
- Toukiden 2 (PS4)
- Troll & I (PS4, Xbox One)
- Rock Band VR (PC)
- This is the Police (Xbox One, PS4)
- Watch Dogs 2 - Human Conditions DLC (Xbox One, PC)
- 88 Heroes (PS4, Xbox One)
- Zero Escape: the Nonary Games (PS4)
- Dreamfall Chapters (PS4, Xbox One)
- Berserk and the Band of the Hawk (PS4)
- Death Tales (PS4)
Monday
- The Voice, NBC, 8PM
- 24: Legacy, Fox, 8PM
- Dancing With The Stars (season premiere), ABC, 8PM
- Kevin Can Wait, CBS, 8PM
- WWE Raw, USA, 8PM
- Young & Hungry, Freeform, 8PM
- Man With a Plan, CBS, 8:30PM
- Baby Daddy, Freeform, 8:30PM
- Superior Donuts, CBS, 9PM
- Jane the Virgin, CBS, 9PM
- APB, Fox, 9PM
- Cold Case Files, A&E, 9PM
- The Twins (season premiere), Freeform, 9PM
- Cries from Syria, HBO, 10PM
- Scorpion, CBS, 10PM
- The Breaks, VH1, 10PM
- Bates Motel, A&E, 10PM
- Taken, NBC, 10PM
- Humans (season finale), AMC, 10PM
- Quantico, ABC, 10PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM
Tuesday
- Dave Chappelle: Deep in the Heart of Texas, Netflix, 3AM
- Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin, Netflix, 3AM
- The Mindy Project, Hulu, 3AM
- The Voice, NBC, 8PM
- The Flash, CW, 8PM
- New Girl, Fox, 8PM
- The Game of Dating, TV One, 8PM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8PM
- The Fosters, Freeform, 8PM
- The Mick, Fox, 8:30PM
- Bones, Fox, 9PM
- DC's Legends of Tomorrow, CW, 9PM
- The Challenge, MTV, 9PM
- Switched at Birth, Freeform, 9PM
- Face Off, Syfy, 9PM
- Outsiders, WGN, 9PM
- Trial & Error, NBC, 9 & 9:30PM
- The Americans, FX, 10PM
- The Partner, CNBC, 10PM
- People Icons, ABC, 10PM
- The Detour, TBS, 10PM
- Cosplay Melee (series premiere), Syfy, 10PM
- Stranded with a Million Dollars, MTV, 10PM
- Tosh.0, Comedy Central, 10PM
- Imposters, Bravo, 10PM
- Teachers (season finale), TV Land, 10PM
- Detroiters, Comedy Central, 10:30PM
- Throwing Shade (season finale), TV Land, 10:30PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM
Wednesday
- The Path, Hulu, 3AM
- Shots Fired, Fox, 8PM
- Blindspot, NBC, 8PM
- Catfish, MTV, 8PM
- The Goldbergs, ABC, 8PM
- Arrow, CW, 8PM
- Survivor, CBS, 8PM
- Speechless, ABC, 8:30PM
- Are You the One: All Star Challenge (series premiere), MTV, 9PM
- Empire (spring premiere), Fox, 9PM
- Criminal Minds, CBS, 9PM
- Law & Order, NBC, 9PM
- The 100, CW, 9PM
- The Magicians, Syfy, 9PM
- Major Crimes, TNT, 9PM
- The Comedy Jam (series premiere), Comedy Central, 10PM
- Designated Survivor, ABC, 10PM
- Chicago Justice, NBC, 10PM
- Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, CBS, 10PM
- The Expanse, Syfy, 10PM
- Legion, FX, 10PM
- The Quad, BET, 10PM
- Suits, USA, 10PM
- Time: The Kalief Browder Story, Spike TV, 10PM
- Ripper Street, BBC America, 11PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM
Thursday
- NCAA Men's Basketball Sweet 16, CBS/TBS, 7PM
- Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 8PM
- The Voice, NBC, 8PM
- Superstore, NBC, 8:30PM
- Kicking & Screaming, Fox, 9PM
- Scandal, ABC, 9PM
- Review with Forrest Macneil, Comedy Central, 10PM
- The Catch, ABC, 10PM
- The Blacklist: Redemption, NBC, 10PM
- Lip Sync Battle, Spike TV, 10PM
- Baskets (season finale), FX, 10PM
- Colony, USA, 10PM
- The Blacklist, NBC, 10PM
- Nightwatch, A&E, 10PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM
- Nirvanna the Band the Show (Season finale), Viceland, 12AM
Friday
- Grace & Frankie (S3), Netflix, 3AM
- Ingobernable (series premiere), Netflix, 3AM
- An American Girl Story: Ivy & Julie, Amazon, 3AM
- Felipe Neto: My Life Makes No Sense, Netflix, 3AM
- The Most Hated Woman in America, Netflix, 3AM
- Bottersnikes & Gumbles (S2), Netflix, 3AM
- NCAA Men's Basketball Sweet 16, CBS / TBS, 7PM
- Tangled: The Series (series premiere), Disney, 7:30PM
- The Originals, CW, 8PM
- Grimm, NBC, 8PM
- Dr. Ken, ABC, 8:30PM
- Tattoo Age, Viceland, 9PM
- Sleepy Hollow, Fox, 9PM
- Vice, HBO, 11PM
- Animals., HBO, 11:30PM
Saturday
- NCAA Men's Basketball Elite 8, TBS, 6PM
- Ransom, CBS, 8PM
- Double Mommy, Lifetime, 8PM
- Planet Earth II: Cities (season finale), BBC America, 9PM
- American Jihad, Showtime, 9PM
- The Making of Planet Earth II, BBC America, 10:10PM
- Samurai Jack, Cartoon Network, 11PM
Sunday
- The Good Fight, CBS All Access, 3AM
- NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Elite 8, CBS, 2PM
- The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth, Showtime, 8PM
- Top Gear, BBC America, 8PM
- Once Upon a Time, ABC, 8PM
- The Missing, Starz, 8PM
- NCIS: LA, CBS, 8PM
- Making History, Fox, 8:30PM
- To Walk Invisible: The Bronte Sisters, PBS, 9PM
- Family Guy, Fox, 9PM
- Time After Time, ABC 9PM
- Big Little Lies, HBO, 9PM
- Madam Secretary, CBS, 9PM
- The Walking Dead, AMC, 9PM
- Black Sails, Starz, 9PM
- Homeland, Showtime, 9PM
- The Last Man on Earth, Fox, 9:30PM
- Into the Badlands, AMC, 10PM
- American Crime, ABC, 10PM
- Feud: Bette and Joan , FX, 10PM
- Shades of Blue, NBC, 10PM
- Billions, Showtime, 10PM
- Trapped, Viceland, 10PM
- Girls, HBO, 10PM
- Talking Dead, AMC, 11PM
- Crashing, HBO, 10:30PM