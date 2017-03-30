Oculus co-founder Palmer Luckey leaves Facebook

Palmer Luckey, co-founder of Oculus VR and creator of the Rift headset, is no longer with the company. Following the news that he'd donated $10,000 to a group spreading pro-Trump memes, the 24-year old had increasingly shied away from the public eye. That even went as far as skipping last October's Oculus Connect event so as not to be a "distraction" to the news coming out of the conference. When we reached out to Oculus for comment, we were given the following statement: