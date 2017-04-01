SoundCloud brings Chromecast streaming to iOS

With a new subscription tier and a fresh bank loan, SoundCloud is moving right ahead with business as usual. Today's update brings a sorely missed compatibility so you can now play your SoundCloud mixes through a Google Chromecast from an iOS device.
SoundCloud was already compatible with Sonos devices, and Android folks had Chromecast integration for awhile now too, but Friday's update means iPhone users with a SoundCloud Go+ subscription can finally stream their entire catalog to a Chromecast connected to a TV or speakers. Multiple users can also control what's on with a shared playback feature. SoundCloud also says they've upgraded their mobile apps across the board and streamlined the whole experience for more consistent playback.