More people use Instagram Stories than Snapchat itself

More than bragging about numbers, Instagram says that it's adding even more stickers. That includes selfie stickers (so you can quickly put your face anywhere) and a quartet of new Geostickers. Chicago, London, Madrid and Tokyo have their own, and they'll be rolling out in the next few days. Oh, and if you wanted quick access to your most-used stickers the photo-minded social network, that's en route as well.

So yeah, Instagram might be new to the ephemeral scene, but it's already making some pretty big headway. What was that adage about imitation being the sincerest form of flattery? Maybe people prefer Instagram's version because the Facebook-owned app doesn't roll out offensive filters on the regular. Just a thought.