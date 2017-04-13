More people use Instagram Stories than Snapchat itself

The common belief is that Snapchat rules all when it comes to evaporating photo essays. But the numbers don't quite back it up. Instagram has announced that over 200 million people are using Stories every day to share quick moments from their lives -- almost 50 million more than Snapchat as a whole sees in an average day. Snapchat's 158 million count is from its IPO filing in February, but, the app's entire user-base cresting 200 million in two months seems pretty unlikely. Of course, 200 million is still only a third of Instagram's user-base, but those aren't bad numbers either considering the feature launched last August.
More than bragging about numbers, Instagram says that it's adding even more stickers. That includes selfie stickers (so you can quickly put your face anywhere) and a quartet of new Geostickers. Chicago, London, Madrid and Tokyo have their own, and they'll be rolling out in the next few days. Oh, and if you wanted quick access to your most-used stickers the photo-minded social network, that's en route as well.
So yeah, Instagram might be new to the ephemeral scene, but it's already making some pretty big headway. What was that adage about imitation being the sincerest form of flattery? Maybe people prefer Instagram's version because the Facebook-owned app doesn't roll out offensive filters on the regular. Just a thought.