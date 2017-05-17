First 'Star Trek: Discovery' trailer points to a fall release

It's been a long wait since the first teaser trailer, but we finally have our first good look at CBS' streaming-exclusive Star Trek: Discovery series. The first trailer promises a "fall" release window, and the accompanying press release reveals its run has been extended from 13 episodes to 15, and that it will include a "Talking Trek" aftershow. We've heard plenty about its cast (including the likes of Jason Isaacs, Michelle Yeoh and Sonequa Martin-Green), and production delays, but we're still waiting for the show to appear so fans can finally decide if it's worth signing up for CBS All Access.