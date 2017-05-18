YouTube VR adds shared rooms and live voice chat

The new changes will make YouTube VR much more community oriented than before, Google's Erin Teague explains, allowing users to have co-watching parties and even engage with creators. Rather than starting at a screen, however, everyone is in the middle of the 360 degree videos, making the experience a bit more, well, virtual.

At the same time, you'll be able to discuss, critique or mock videos with your friends live, thanks to the co-watching and voice features. In other words, it's like a mashup of Hangouts and VR, with a bit of Twitter thrown in, all happening during a live chat. At the same time, it will be easy to search and discover videos your friends are watching, Teague promises.

It's also not unlike Oculus Rooms, where Samsung Gear VR users can interact with avatar characters. However, with the reach and numbers of Google and YouTube, it has a lot better chance of success than the fairly limited numbers that Oculus has managed so far. Google says that YouTube VR, and similar updates to the main YouTube channel, will roll out later this year.

For all the latest news and updates from Google I/O 2017, follow along here.