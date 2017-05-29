Apple, Facebook and Google condemn Texas transgender bill

Proposed legislation in Texas has irked some of the biggest names in tech, sparking condemnation from the likes of Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook and 12 other influential tech leaders. If passed, this controversial state law would only allow transgender students to use restrooms that match the gender printed on their birth certificate.

While Texan lawmakers continue to debate what's become known as the "bathroom bill", the influential executives have penned a letter urging the state's governor not to pass the "discriminatory" legislation. Senior employees from Microsoft, Amazon and game developer Gearbox Software have also co-signed the letter with Facebook and Apple, claiming that the proposed law would be "bad for employees and bad for business." Governor Greg Abbott has revealed that he intends to pass the controversial bill before the end of May.