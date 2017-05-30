Samsung's Notebook 9 Pro harbors a stowaway S Pen

The S Pen that comes with the Notebook 9 Pro is the same one that accompanies the Galaxy Tab S3 and Galaxy Book. It has a fine 0.7mm nib, can detect up to 4,000 levels of pressure, and supports Windows Ink as well as the Galaxy smartphones' Air Command. That means you can use the S Pen to sign documents and take notes on the Windows 10 laptop. To be fair, many convertibles already support stylus input, including options from HP, Lenovo and Dell, but Samsung's device offers more comprehensive and helpful tools.

Like previous Samsung Notebooks, the 9 Pro also supports fast charging over USB Type-C using a compatible smartphone charger, although the company hasn't provided an estimate for how long it would take to fully power the 54Whr cell. You can also plug it into a portable battery pack to draw power on the go.

Just like the new laptops that ASUS unveiled this week, the Notebook 9 Pro sports a latest-generation Intel Core i7 processor, with boost speeds going up to an impressive 3.5GHz. The 15-inch version also carries a discrete Radeon 540 graphics chip with 2GB memory, while the smaller model uses Intel's integrated HD card. We don't know how much the Notebook 9 Pro will cost or when it will be available just yet, but S Pen who need a laptop should keep an eye out for this device to hit stores.

