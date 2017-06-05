Apple is using AI to make Siri smarter

And going deeper into Apple's low-key focus on AI, Siri's on-device artificial intelligence and contextual learning will offer up a GPS pin when you're messaging about where you're located. The learning will sync across your different devices, and like iMessage itself, will be encrypted end to end.

Apple has mentioned AI in a few different ways, not drawing a ton of attention to it in the way Google did last month, but if you were worried Cupertino wasn't worried about the latest zeitgeist, you can rest easy.

