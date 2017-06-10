The Xbox One S will be $50 cheaper from tomorrow

Microsoft's Xbox One S is getting a $50 price cut in the US tomorrow. That brings the regular, non-bundle price down to $199, which is $50 cheaper than the 1TB, gold PS4 "slim" which Sony announced last week. It's not clear, however, if this is a permanent price cut or a limited-time offer. (We've reached out to the company for clarification.) Clearly, this is a move to push Xbox One S sales ahead of Project Scorpio's launch. The new, high-specced system will be Microsoft's focus this holiday, but the One S could still serve a purpose, and be successful, if it's dramatically cheaper.
The new pricing will coincide with Microsoft's E3 press conference tomorrow. Sony is holding its own the next day (June 12th), so will have a chance to counter-punch if it feels the PlayStation 4 needs to be marketed more aggressively. We're hoping to actually see Project Scorpio tomorrow, along with a final name and pricing, which will show just how serious Microsoft is at taking down the PlayStaton 4 Pro. The system's specs are certainly impressive, but it needs a price-point and software to match — if Microsoft fails on either, there's every chance players will ignore it.
