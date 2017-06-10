The Xbox One S will be $50 cheaper from tomorrow

The new pricing will coincide with Microsoft's E3 press conference tomorrow. Sony is holding its own the next day (June 12th), so will have a chance to counter-punch if it feels the PlayStation 4 needs to be marketed more aggressively. We're hoping to actually see Project Scorpio tomorrow, along with a final name and pricing, which will show just how serious Microsoft is at taking down the PlayStaton 4 Pro. The system's specs are certainly impressive, but it needs a price-point and software to match — if Microsoft fails on either, there's every chance players will ignore it.

