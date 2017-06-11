Octuple your Xbox storage with this new Seagate hard drive

The Game Drive Hub, as it's called, also has two front-facing USB 3.0 ports so folks can charge controllers or use other devices while it's plugged into the console. That's handy, since you'll likely be playing straight from the HDD. And with all the games you can download from Xbox's Netflix-style Game Pass subscription service, along with the slowly increasing catalogue of backwards-compatible titles, you'll probably need all the space you can get. Especially if Scorpio-enhanced games start taking up more storage. The Game Drive Hub retails for $200 and will go on sale later this month.