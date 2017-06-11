Microsoft's Project Scorpio could cost $499

A $499 price would make sense. Scorpio is poised to have much more powerful graphics hardware than you're used to in modern consoles, and fast GPUs don't come cheap. At the same time, Microsoft knows it can't really charge more without alienating gamers -- just ask anyone who cringed at Sony's infamous "five hundred and ninety-nine US dollars" PlayStation 3 spiel at E3 2006. As steep as the figure sounds, it could actually represent a compromise between Microsoft's 4K goals and the reality of what people are willing to pay. We'll know the full scoop very shortly.

Follow all the latest news from E3 2017 here!