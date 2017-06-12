The Moto E4 Plus offers a huge battery without a huge price tag

For those on a tight budget, the regular Moto E4 may do the trick -- it packs either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 or 427 chipset, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage and a 5-inch, 720p display. You'll find an 8-megapixel camera around back, and, deeper inside, a relatively capacious 2,800mAh battery. That's not a bad package for $130, especially when you consider two more things: it's going to ship with Android 7.1 Nougat, and it'll eventually be available for even less money as part of Amazon's ad-subsidized Prime Exclusive phone line.

If you can swing an extra $50, though, the $180 Moto E4 Plus is almost certainly the way to go. Lenovo opted to use a larger, 5.5-inch full HD screen and the more powerful Snapdragon 427 chipset, not to mention an improved 13-megapixel main camera and a fully metal body. Normally, a bigger screen and faster processor would make battery life more of a concern, but you don't need to worry too much. Just as all those leaks suggested, the E4 Plus comes with a 5,000mAh battery tucked away inside. That's more juice than we got from last year's Moto E Power, not to mention just about every modern flagship smartphone put there. (Seriously, OEMs: maybe worry a little less about extreme thinness and give us some incredible batteries.) And even better, the phone plays nice with MotoLenovo's 10W rapid charging.

Motorola has a long record of delivering excellent cheap phones, and that thankfully hasn't changed now that the company has been ingested by Lenovo. With these super-affordable boxes ticked, we can now turn our attention to the really interesting stuff coming soon: we're still expecting official news on the new Moto Z Force and Moto X to hit in the coming months.