The E3 Nintendo Spotlight earlier today delivered a load of announcements in about half an hour. We're all busy people, and you might not have time to watch the entire event to catch up on the news. Now you don't have to. We've cut down the the finer points to a clip that's less than 7 minutes. Sit back, relax and check out all of the Switch, Mario, Kirby, Yoshi and Pokémon stuff you may have missed. And yes, there's Metroid.