The Xbox One X vs. the PlayStation 4 Pro: 4K and more

As Microsoft shows off its new Xbox One X at this year's E3, Sony's presentation focused primarily on its lineup of games. That's because its own powered-up console, the PlayStation 4 Pro, already debuted last fall to good reviews (with one big caveat). While many players will base their purchases this holiday season on each system's titles and online services, there's still a lot to be learned in comparing the two system's specs -- especially if you want something to play on a 4K TV. Check out our chart below, and stay tuned for when we put the new Xbox through its paces closer to launch.
|Xbox One X
|PlayStation 4 Pro
|Price
|$499
|$399
|Dimensions
|300 x 240 x 60mm (11.81 x 9.45 x 2.36 inches)
|295 x 327 x 55mm (11.61 x 12.87 x 2.17 inches)
|Weight
|3.81kg (8.4 pounds)
|3.3kg (7.28 pounds)
|Output resolution
|720p, 1080p, 4K (HDR)
|480p, 720p, 1080i, 1080p, 4K (select titles), HDR
|CPU
|Custom AMD, 2.3 GHz 8-core
|AMD Jaguar x86-64, 2.1 GHz 8-core
|GPU
|1.17 GHz, 6 TFLOP
|911 MHz, 4.20 TFLOP
|RAM
|12GB GDDR5
|8GB GDDR5
|Internal storage
|1TB
|1TB
|Physical media
|4K Blu-ray, DVD
|Blu-ray, DVD
|WiFi
|Dual band, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|Dual band, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|Wired network
|10/100/1000 Ethernet
|10/100/1000 Ethernet
|Ports
|USB 3.0 (x3), HDMI 2.0b, S/PDIF, IR blaster
|USB 3.0 (x3), HDMI 2.0a, S/PDIF
|Power supply
|Internal
|Internal
|Controller
|Redesigned wireless controller with Bluetooth support
|DualShock 4
