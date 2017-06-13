Show More Results

Image credit: Microsoft / Sony
The Xbox One X vs. the PlayStation 4 Pro: 4K and more

They might not be completely new systems, but your games and movies will certainly look better.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
14m ago in AV
Microsoft / Sony

As Microsoft shows off its new Xbox One X at this year's E3, Sony's presentation focused primarily on its lineup of games. That's because its own powered-up console, the PlayStation 4 Pro, already debuted last fall to good reviews (with one big caveat). While many players will base their purchases this holiday season on each system's titles and online services, there's still a lot to be learned in comparing the two system's specs -- especially if you want something to play on a 4K TV. Check out our chart below, and stay tuned for when we put the new Xbox through its paces closer to launch.

Xbox One X PlayStation 4 Pro
Price $499 $399
Dimensions 300 x 240 x 60mm (11.81 x 9.45 x 2.36 inches) 295 x 327 x 55mm (11.61 x 12.87 x 2.17 inches)
Weight 3.81kg (8.4 pounds) 3.3kg (7.28 pounds)
Output resolution 720p, 1080p, 4K (HDR) 480p, 720p, 1080i, 1080p, 4K (select titles), HDR
CPU Custom AMD, 2.3 GHz 8-core AMD Jaguar x86-64, 2.1 GHz 8-core
GPU 1.17 GHz, 6 TFLOP 911 MHz, 4.20 TFLOP
RAM 12GB GDDR5 8GB GDDR5
Internal storage 1TB 1TB
Physical media 4K Blu-ray, DVD Blu-ray, DVD
WiFi Dual band, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Dual band, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Wired network 10/100/1000 Ethernet 10/100/1000 Ethernet
Ports USB 3.0 (x3), HDMI 2.0b, S/PDIF, IR blaster USB 3.0 (x3), HDMI 2.0a, S/PDIF
Power supply Internal Internal
Controller Redesigned wireless controller with Bluetooth support DualShock 4

