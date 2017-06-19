Drone Racing League season two starts tomorrow on ESPN

In case you were looking for a new sport to follow now that the NBA and NHL seasons have ended, ESPN is giving something different a shot, and it's not esports. The second season of the Drone Racing League -- now branded Allianz World Championship Series -- is about to get started Tuesday night at 8PM ET, with pilots directing identical Racer3 aircraft through larger courses than last year. The drones themselves are more powerful and rugged enough to possibly survive a collision, which DRL head of product Ryan Gury explained "also makes it a much more sexy and attractive drone." Of course, if you're spending this week tuned in to draft / free agency news, the entire broadcast schedule is included below.
Drone Racing League Season 2 schedule
- Tue, June 20 8 p.m. Drone Racing: Miami (Semi-Finals) ESPN2
- Wed, June 21 9 p.m. Drone Racing: Miami (Finals) ESPN2
- Tues, June 27 8 p.m. Drone Racing: Atlanta (Semi-Finals) ESPN2
- Wed, June 28 8 p.m. Drone Racing: Atlanta (Finals) ESPN2
- Tues, July 4 9 p.m. Drone Racing: New Orleans (Semi-Finals) ESPN2
- Wed, July 5 8 p.m. Drone Racing: New Orleans (Finals) ESPN2
- Wed, July 12 12 a.m. Drone Racing: Boston (Semi-Finals) ESPN2
- Wed, July 12 10 p.m. Drone Racing: Boston (Finals) ESPN
- Tues, July 18 8 p.m. Drone Racing: Playoffs (Round 1 – Munich) ESPN2
- Wed, July 19 7 p.m. Drone Racing: Playoffs (Elimination Round – Munich) ESPN2
- Tues, July 25 11 p.m. Drone Racing: Road to the Championship ESPN2
- Fri, July 28 9 p.m. Drone Racing: 2017 Championship (Elimination – London) ESPN
- Fri, July 28 10 p.m. Drone Racing: 2017 Championship (Final – London) ESPN