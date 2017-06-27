Google Home now supports up to six users in the UK

The feature is actually pretty easy to set up. Simply make sure that you have the latest version of the Google Home app on your smartphone (iOS or Android) and then find the card that says "multi-user is available." If you don't see it right away, hit the top-right icon to see your connected devices and select "link your account." This should allow you to start training it.

The app will ask you say phrases like "Hey, Google" and "OK, Google" a couple of times each. The AI will then store those phrases and match them to each user when they speak, allowing it to deliver personalised results each time.

UK users have needed to wait a little while for multi-user support. Google originally launched the feature in the US in April.