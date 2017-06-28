DNC hires ex-Uber engineer as its chief technology officer

The DNC had plenty of cyber troubles during the election -- most notably an email hack, information from which was subsequently posted by WikiLeaks. And boosting the DNC's cyber defenses will clearly be one of Krikorian's priorities. However, DNC Chair Tom Perez told Politico in January that he wanted an in-house cybersecurity officer to also work with state partners, not just the DNC. Pennsylvania Democrats were hit with ransomware in March and last year, the FBI suspected a number of Democrat officials' cellphones had been hacked.

Some of Krikorian's other roles might include some much-needed updates to the DNC's use of technology in their campaigns. In the job posting for the CTO, the DNC made it clear they were looking for someone who could spur some innovation in how the party uses tech. The DNC hasn't yet announced when Krikorian will start his new position.