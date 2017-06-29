Airbnb helps you find a place to stay near remote national parks

Starting this week, interested travelers can visit a dedicated website to find accommodations at one of ten national parks, from the Everglades to the Grand Canyon to the Shenandoah. The aim is to make our country's parks more accessible for tourists while also contributing to the National Park Foundation's mission of protection and conservation. Airbnb is also donating $50,000 to the nonprofit charity.

This isn't the first time Airbnb has gotten into the tour guide game. While the service usually just connects people needing accommodation with those providing them, they've been clear about wanting to be more than just an accommodation booking company. This is just another step towards that end.