'AMC Premiere' will let you stream 'The Walking Dead' ad-free

Along with ad-free versions of shows like The Walking Dead and Better Call Saul that can be watched at the same time they air on TV, the add-on will also offer curated slates of movies that will complement AMC shows that are currently in season, first looks at series trailers, bonus scenes and episodes as well as interviews with the casts of its shows.

AMC Premiere soft launches today for Xfinity TV customers who can access it through their set-top boxes, Xfinity Stream website and Xfinity's mobile app. More features will continue to roll out during the summer and AMC Premiere will come to AMC apps and AMC.com sometime in the next few months. Xfinity subscribers can add AMC Premiere to their cable package for an additional $5 per month.