Google hires former Intel exec as its new VP of diversity

Mountain View at least knows it has a lot more work to do, and that may be the reason it hired Danielle Brown as its new VP of Diversity. Brown used to be Intel's VP and Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer and will manage Google's diversity and inclusion strategy. Intel isn't exactly more diverse than the big G -- according to its 2016 report, women only make up 25.8 percent of its population and Black employees are very few (3.73 percent of population). However, Brown will provide fresh eyes, which might be what Google needs to achieve bigger results.

To highlight why diversity is necessary, Eileen Naughton, Google's VP of operations, told the story of how Pixel's creative lead was inspired by Mexico City to design the "Really Blue" edition: