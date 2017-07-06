Show More Results

Image credit: Bloomberg via Getty Images
T-Mobile's unlimited data plan loses edge after $5 price hike

A single line on the One Plus unlimited data plan now costs $80.
Mallory Locklear, @mallorylocklear
12m ago in Mobile
Bloomberg via Getty Images

The cost of T-Mobile's One Plus unlimited data plan just went up $5. The add-on to the company's basic unlimited plan is now $10 per month bringing the total monthly cost for a single line to $80.

Springing for the One Plus plan rather than the regular package gets customers unlimited HD video play and mobile hotspot access -- both of which are limited with the basic plan. One Plus also comes with unlimited Gogo inflight WiFi and faster international data speeds.

T-Mobile has tweaked its unlimited data service a few times in order to stay competitive with rivals like Verizon and AT&T. After Verizon debuted its new unlimited plan earlier this year, T-Mobile moved its One Plus-exclusive HD video streaming and LTE hotspot tethering back to its basic plan, but that offer was short-lived. Similarly, when AT&T announced it was adding 10GB of tethering data to its unlimited plan, T-Mobile hit back with a buy two lines get one free promo.

The new price point still keeps T-Mobile fairly competitive. It's now on par with Verizon's single line cost and AT&T's is a little pricier at $90 per month. Sprint's plan currently starts at $50 per month. However, Verizon's, AT&T's and Sprint's monthly prices don't include added taxes or fees while T-Mobile's does. T-Mobile customers already subscribed to the One Plus unlimited plan will still only have to pay $5 for the add-on; the higher price is for new customers only.

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Oath (formerly AOL). Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

