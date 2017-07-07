Kanye West terminates his exclusive Tidal streaming deal

Tidal no longer has exclusive rights to stream Kanye West's music, according to Complex and Billboard. Engadget was also able to independently confirm that Jay-Z's streaming service and West, who was one of its 16 original artist-owners, have terminated their deal. A report published by TMZ says Ye made the decision due to a financial dispute: the company apparently still owes him $3 million, a bonus he was promised for bringing in 1.5 million new subscribers after The Life of Pablo dropped. He also says Tidal hasn't reimbursed him for the music videos he shot for the service yet, a claim the company denied. According to one of TMZ's sources, Tidal didn't pay because Kanye hasn't delivered the videos, but West refuses to hand them over until he's paid what he's owed.