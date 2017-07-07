Moto G5S Plus reportedly has a new design and upgraded cameras

The biggest change though is the phone's camera setup. Both versions of the G5 had single rear cameras, but the G5S Plus will reportedly have a dual rear camera module with 13-megapixel sensors for both color and black-and-white imaging. The front-facing camera is also getting upgraded to 8 megapixels from the G5's and G5 Plus' 5 megapixels.

It's a bit surprising that the new Moto G version is being released so soon after the G5 and G5 Plus, but it's likely to be just one of a few phones expected to be discussed at Motorola's recently announced July 25th launch event. Other anticipated models that may be a part of the event include the non-Plus G5 special edition, the Moto X4 and the Moto Z2 Force.