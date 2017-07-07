Prince's music videos hit YouTube following 'Purple Rain' reissue

In 2015, Prince pulled all of his music from every streaming service except Tidal, but in February, it returned to services like Spotify, Amazon Music and Apple Music. Last year, Prince's estate sued Roc Nation over Tidal's exclusive hold on Prince's discography while making a deal with Universal Music Group to manage the artist's catalog -- a deal that's now being rescinded.

The videos now available on YouTube follow last month's release of the Purple Rain - Deluxe Expanded Edition, which included a remastered version of Purple Rain as well as 11 previously unreleased songs, a number of remixes and a concert film. As of now, there are six videos on the official Prince YouTube channel and if you'll excuse me, I need to go watch them all immediately.