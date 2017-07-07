Prince's music videos hit YouTube following 'Purple Rain' reissue

Though Prince took major efforts to keep his work offline, a lot of it has been slowly making its way back to the internet since his death. The newest online addition of his increasingly accessible body of work are a handful of music videos posted today on YouTube and Vevo. An official Prince account has uploaded official music videos as well as live performances of hit songs like "When Doves Cry" and "Let's Go Crazy" from the album Purple Rain.
In 2015, Prince pulled all of his music from every streaming service except Tidal, but in February, it returned to services like Spotify, Amazon Music and Apple Music. Last year, Prince's estate sued Roc Nation over Tidal's exclusive hold on Prince's discography while making a deal with Universal Music Group to manage the artist's catalog -- a deal that's now being rescinded.
The videos now available on YouTube follow last month's release of the Purple Rain - Deluxe Expanded Edition, which included a remastered version of Purple Rain as well as 11 previously unreleased songs, a number of remixes and a concert film. As of now, there are six videos on the official Prince YouTube channel and if you'll excuse me, I need to go watch them all immediately.