Blue Origin will take you on a (simulated) space ride at Oshkosh

While seeing the rocket in person already sounds like a treat, the private space corp has another offering you might appreciate even more. It's also bringing a replica of its tourism-oriented crew capsule at the event and allowing visitors to climb in and use its reclining seats. Blue Origin's capsule has windows that take up one-third of its surface area, so astronauts can enjoy the views going up. Since it can't exactly fly people to space just yet, it's treating guests to a simulated flight experience using actual footage taken by New Shepard's on-board cameras.

The EAA AirVenture convention will take place on July 24th to 30th at the Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Blue Origin's exhibit will be one of the main ones on Boeing Plaza during the event -- we're guessing guests will flock to it in hopes of getting a slot for the flight simulations, so you may want to brace yourself for the possible crowd.

Blue Origin president Rob Meyerson said in a statement: