Image credit: Steve Marcus / Reuters
Hyperloop One claims its first successful test run

A sled hit 70 MPH at Devloop in Nevada this past May.
Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
30m ago in Transportation
The potential of Hyperloop is an easy sell, but until now we haven't seen Elon Musk's proposed mag-lev transit system in action. The company has announced that on May 12th it completed its first full-scale test. The sled hit 70 MPH, in a vacuum, at Hyperloop's Nevada testing facility, according to The Verge. No, it's nowhere near the ultimate 750 MPH goal, but like the SpaceX project and its myriad test launches, this represents an important milestone along the path toward rapid travel. Next up? Getting the newly designed aluminum-and-carbon-fiber pods to 250 MPH. Baby steps.

