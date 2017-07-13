EVE Online starts putting players to work finding exoplanets

EVE Online has finally launched the Project Discovery mini-game it announced earlier this year, and you know what that means? You can now defend all the hours you spend in the game by telling your mom or SO that you're helping the scientific community find exoplanets. EVE has uploaded real astronomical data from the CoRoT space observatory that you can analyze within the mini-game as a pilot -- once enough players reach the same conclusion on the data's classification, that piece of info will be sent to the University of Geneva for a deeper look.