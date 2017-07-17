Take a peek at the new iOS emoji arriving later this year

The emoji include new smiley faces, more diversity options and new animals. There's the addition of a sandwich emoji (FINALLY) as well as mythical creatures, such as a zombie, and a tiny-armed T-Rex. You can also find emoji for a woman with a headscarf, a bearded man and a woman breastfeeding.

You'll likely have to wait until the release of iOS 11 to enjoy these emoji on your device. With the release of the Android emoji preview, however, it's nice that Apple followed suit.