Renders show the Galaxy Note 8 is all about that Infinity Display

From these images, we see that the phone has an Infinity Display with almost no bezel and a slew of sensors above, including a front-facing camera, iris scanner, LED and a light sensor. The design is a little boxier than the Galaxy S8. On the back, the Note 8 has its new dual-camera system, an LED flash/heart rate monitor and a fingerprint sensor, which while still being awkwardly close to the camera, appears to be separated from the other components by a lip.

These images add to what we already knew about the Note 8. It will come with 6GB of RAM, have a 6.3-inch Infinity Display and pack a 3,300 mAh battery. The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to launch in September and will be officially announced at Samsung's Unpacked event on August 23rd.