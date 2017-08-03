Disney will show the sights, sounds and smells of 'Star Wars' in VR

For those not familiar with The Void, its gaming centres offer "hyper-reality" attractions. Essentially, you enter real rooms in groups, wearing the company's headsets and haptic feedback vests that allow you to interact with the VR environments. Some of these are based on movies, like its Ghostbusters: Dimensions experience that lets you use virtual plasma packs to zap green ghouls.

Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire is The Void's first partnership with the House of Mouse, since it joined its accelerator program in July. It will see the company open its gaming centres on the Disney sites -- through which guests will jump into the virtual adventure.

The social VR experience could be the first of many immersive Star Wars-themed attractions at the parks, courtesy of the folks at Lucasfilm's ILMxLab division. Just last month Disney revealed ambitious plans of building an entire hotel based on the franchise. And then there's its upcoming Star Wars theme park, due to open in 2019 at both Disneyland in California and Disney World in Florida.