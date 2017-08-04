FCC back at full strength after Senate appoints two new members

Rosenworcel's appointment is definitely good news for those fighting against the administration's plan to revoke net neutrality rules, but she might still be outnumbered in the commission. Brendan Carr, the Senate's other appointee, joined the FCC in 2012 as an attorney adviser after his stint as a telecom lawyer. He became top legal adviser to Ajit Pai in 2014 and was appointed as the agency's general counsel when the Trump administration named Pai as FCC chairman. Pai has always been vocal about his plans to gut net neutrality, and all signs point to Carr voting whichever way the chairman does when it comes to rolling back its rules. We'll likely know his stance soon enough after he and Rosenworcel are sworn in and reveal their projects and advocacies.