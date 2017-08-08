Facebook shutters its teen-focused social app Lifestage

Along with a lack of popularity, Lifestage was also mired with security concerns. Though anyone older than 21 wasn't able to add themselves to a listed high school in the area or search for any individual accounts, simply entering a younger age during the app setup would get you access to those features. Not great for an app geared towards minors.

A Facebook spokesperson confirmed to us that Lifestage will no longer be supported and told us that feedback from the app has influenced similar features across the Facebook app, "Teens continue to make up an important part of the global community on Facebook, and we've learned a lot from Lifestage. We will continue to incorporate these learnings into features in the main Facebook app."