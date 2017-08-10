'Battlefield 1' joins EA's on-demand gaming service

Battlefield 1 is in the Vault. Available now with EA Access for Xbox One. pic.twitter.com/yL8in4NwCJ — Battlefield (@Battlefield) August 10, 2017

The fifteenth installment of the popular EA game series, Battlefield 1 takes players back to World War 1, something of a departure for the franchise. It added a playable female soldier class for the first time this past May, with four other DLC packs scheduled this year. Now that the game is in the EA Access Vault, you can pay your $5 per month fee and play it (and the more than 45 other titles) as often and as much as you want.