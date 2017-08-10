Netflix takes on JFK in ‘The Crown’ season two December 8th

This will be Claire Foy's last season playing the queen as the series plans to use different actors throughout the six-decade storyline that it aims to cover. Michael C. Hall and Jodi Balfour are new faces this time around, depicting John F. Kennedy and wife Jackie. Matthew Goode is also a new addition and he plays Princess Margaret's husband Antony Armstrong-Jones, aka Lord Snowdon.

The first season of The Crown won two Golden Globes and two SAG awards and has been nominated for 13 Emmys including outstanding cast, outstanding drama series and lead actress in a drama series.

You can check out the season two trailer below.