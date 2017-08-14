Netflix snags an Alan Arkin, Michael Douglas comedy series

Douglas -- who hasn't had a major TV role since the 1970s -- plays an acting coach who once had a little whiff of acting success when he was a younger man. Arkin's character is his friend and agent.

Other notable Netflix pulls of late include an anthology series about the American West from the Coen brothers, a new show from David Letterman, Mark Millar's comics publishing house and a fantasy cartoon from Matt Groening. Netflix also just signed Shonda Rhimes and her Shondaland empire.

There's no word yet on when we can expect to watch The Kominsky Method, but for those hankering for some Chuck Lorre, his new Netflix series with Kathy Bates premieres on August 25th.