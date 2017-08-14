Snag a mediocre selfie with Pikachu using Snapchat’s latest Lens

For those of you who've just been dying to get a selfie with Pikachu, I have good news. For a short time, Snapchat has a Pikachu Lens available that gives your face that coveted Pikachu makeover -- its iconic ears and button nose, really big eyes and bright, rosy cheeks. When you open your mouth, Pikachu shows up on screen with you while making very Pikachu noises, and then your face explodes with lightning.