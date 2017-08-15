Android phones can now open Schlage's premium smart lock

It's taken a couple of years for Android compatibility to arrive on Schlage's door securer. In the meantime, a bunch of competitors have swooped in to steal its thunder. There's August Home's Smart Lock ($199), which works with Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant. And, Friday Labs' $249 crowdfunded device also boasts the iOS and Android sync-ups. But, Schlage is hoping you'll choose its $229 Smart Deadbolt based on its company credentials -- it's been in the hardware game for close to 100 years.

Then again, if you're only interested in what the device can do, then pay heed: the Smart Deadbolt lets you create up to 30 unique access codes. You can schedule these codes, so uninvited guests can't just waltz in if they were previously granted access. Past activity is also available -- and all this via the lock's dedicated app. Now, with the new Sense Wi-Fi adapter, you can lock the door remotely. So, if you're one of those paranoid people that always thinks they've left the door unlocked, all you have to do is open the app and check the lock's status. Both devices are available from online retailers and in stores.