USA Today teams with Instagram to livestream the solar eclipse

The USA Today Network has announced that in collaboration with Instagram, it will livestream the total solar eclipse on August 21st. The feed will feature real-time video broadcasts by journalists in areas along the eclipse's path of totality. Reporters in Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee and South Carolina will cover and record the event. You can see a schedule of who will be broadcasting from where and when here.
Along with the Instagram livestream, USA Today will also broadcast eclipse coverage through Facebook Live across all 110 of its news sites. And its eclipse-dedicated web page will feature the rotating livestream, a real-time map of the eclipse's path and eclipse FAQs. Coverage will begin at 9:00AM Pacific time.
We've put together a guide on how to watch the eclipse including tips on seeing it in person and where you can watch online. Along with USA Today, CNN and of course NASA are offering live coverage of the event.