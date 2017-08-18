USA Today teams with Instagram to livestream the solar eclipse

Along with the Instagram livestream, USA Today will also broadcast eclipse coverage through Facebook Live across all 110 of its news sites. And its eclipse-dedicated web page will feature the rotating livestream, a real-time map of the eclipse's path and eclipse FAQs. Coverage will begin at 9:00AM Pacific time.

We've put together a guide on how to watch the eclipse including tips on seeing it in person and where you can watch online. Along with USA Today, CNN and of course NASA are offering live coverage of the event.