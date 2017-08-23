'Live Message' on the Galaxy Note 8 lets you draw all over photos

That's unlike Apple's Live Photos, which capture a little bit of video before and after a photo is shot to add motion to the image. For the most part, they're only viewable on other iOS devices, though there are plenty of ways to convert them for viewing elsewhere. You also don't have to use a photo as the basis of a Live Message -- you can also just start drawing and capture the animation and send it, sort of like Apple's digital touch messages that it first introduced with the Apple Watch.

The downside of live messages, at least as we've seen in our testing thus far, is that the the GIFs it creates can be very large -- between 10 and 20MB. Of course, this is just our first initial tests. When we put the Galaxy Note 8 through a full review, we'll dig into the new feature and see how much flexibility there is there.

