Samsung will unveil its next Gear S smartwatch on August 30th

This might not be Samsung's only wrist-worn device at IFA, either. Leaks have pointed to a Gear Fit 2 Pro in the works, and Samsung itself inadvertently posted a listing for the device (since taken down) before the Note 8 event began. Based on that page, the Gear Fit 2 Pro will revolve around swim tracking, with a 5 ATM water-resistant design and stat tracking through a Speedo app. You'd also get a more traditional watch buckle (to keep the device on your wrist mid-swim) and offline Spotify music playback. There's no guarantee that the Pro will debut at IFA, but it makes sense as a complement to the Gear S line.

