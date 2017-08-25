Microsoft boasts about Xbox One X sales without giving numbers

"Within just a few days, we saw record-setting sell-out times and are currently sold out in many countries around the world. You, our biggest fans, have pre-ordered more Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition consoles in the first five days than any Xbox ever."

The post didn't give any figures, making it hard to understand this milestone in comparison with other console releases. It did quote an SVP of merchandising for GameStop who said that the Scorpio edition sold more preorders than the original Xbox One, but without numbers we can only guess at the how much of a splash the mid-generation console will make. We weren't impressed with the slate of launch content and remained skeptical about the Xbox One X's value, but check out the list of games getting enhanced (to whatever degree) by the souped-up console to judge for yourself.

We've reached out to Microsoft for comment and will update if we hear back.