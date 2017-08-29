‘Until Dawn’ studio has two PSVR games for this year

In addition, Supermassive Games (the developer behind horror game Until Dawn) dropped a new trailer for The Inpatient, a VR title that sets you smack dab in the middle of 1950s-era Blackwood Sanatorium as a patient with no memory. You'll need to explore the hospital to trigger flashbacks and get information from staff and other inhabitants. Needless to say there's a lot of scary stuff going on in there.

Bravo Team is a first-person, cover-based shooter with both single and two-player online cooperative play. It's set in a fictional modern Eastern European city where you'll have to strategize and fight your way through intense battles. The developers claim that Bravo Team works well with the gun-like PSVR Aim peripheral as well as with DualShock 4 and Move controllers, letting you simulate things like blind fire by raising the gun over your head.