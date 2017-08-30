Instagram says hackers swiped contact info for verified users

We've asked Instagram for more details and will let you know if it can shed more light on the situation, such as when the breach happened and how many people were targeted. It's also unclear if this is related to the recent hack that compromised Selena Gomez's Instagram account.

The breach isn't as severe as it could have been, but it's definitely not what Instagram needs in the wake of the Gomez incident. The social network is growing very rapidly, but it might run into trouble if big-name users are hesitant to stick around over security fears. The apparently prompt fix suggests that Instagram is at least on top of these issues when they do come up.