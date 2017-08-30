Polar unveils an affordable heart rate tracking armband

These days fitness trackers tend to multi-task as standard. The likes of the Fitbit Alta HR and the upcoming Gear Fit 2 Pro offer everything from sleep monitoring to calorie-counting -- with Samsung's wearable also reportedly boasting swim tracking. But, all those features can prove a turn-off for buyers looking to hone in on one specific task. If, for example, you just want to focus on your heart rate, why would you fork out $150 for a bunch of tricks you don't need? That's where Polar's new OH1 optical heart rate sensor comes in. The $79.95 wearable trims out the fat to focus on your ticker, and little else. And (seeing as Polar's been making top-notch activity trackers for years) you can probably bet it does that well.
The OH1 boasts an internal memory capable of storing up to 200 hours of heart rate training. Its 12 hour battery life also means it can accompany you on multiple workouts. Additionally, it's waterproof up to 30 metres and lets you follow your real-time heart rate data via the Polar Beat app, and third-party fitness software. If you're after an even more thorough breakdown of your activity, you can hook it up to the Polar Flow web service for extensive training guidance.
Most heart rate sensors are discrete in terms of appearance -- even if they're designed to be worn on your head. The same goes for the all-black OH1, which offers an adjustable strap, allowing you to position it on your forearm or upper arm. The heart rate sensor is available for pre-order right now, and will begin shipping in mid-September.