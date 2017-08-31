Generation II Legendaries debut in 'Pokémon Go' today

Starting today, Pokémon Go players will get to battle a new set of Legendary Pokémon. Raikou, Entei and Suicune, originally from the Johto region, will start to pop up in different areas around the world. From now until September 30th, those in the Americas will have the chance to battle Raikou, while players throughout Europe and Africa will get access to Entei and people in the Asia-Pacific region will be able to challenge Suicune.
The three Legendary Pokémon will then switch locations until October 31st when they'll make their final stop for an additional month. Like Articuno, Moltres, Zapdos and Lugia before them, these Legendary Pokémon will only be around for a limited time.
The Pokémon Go team will also start field-testing EX Raid Battle (previously called Exclusive Raid Battle) at select Gyms. While in testing phase, EX Raid eligibility requirements, frequency, times, locations and durations will be tweaked as it's prepped for a global release. EX Raid invites will be sent out soon and invitees are expected to be able to play by early September.