Jabra's latest wireless earphones promise 18 hours of sound

Announced at IFA, the in-ear stereo neckband is wind and water resistant, and promises a better fit thanks to new EarGel technology. You can connect up to eight devices via Bluetooth, and two simultaneously thanks to its multiuse function. Switch seamlessly between them at the touch of a button, choosing to listen to music, take a call or even have a text message read back to you. The headphones also feature a dedicated voice control button giving one-touch access to Siri and Google Now. So you basically don't have to take your phone out of your pocket ever again. They're available now for $90/£70.

