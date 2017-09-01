Apple is reportedly planning to set up shop in Hollywood

The Culver Studios has been the set for films like Gone with the Wind, Carrie and Rocky. It's also hosted TV shows like The Andy Griffith Show, Arrested Development and Pee-wee's Playhouse. The location has 32,000 square feet of space and 13 soundstages.

Another sign that it's amping up its game are reports that Apple is trying to snag a Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon drama that Netflix also has its eye one. The company is planning to spend over a $1 billion per year on original content in a push to start competing with companies like Amazon, Netflix and even YouTube that are currently well outpacing it in regards to original TV and film content.